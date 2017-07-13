Dear Timberwolves fans,

No, If we are involved it should be just to move Cole. I'd rather have Dieng and his contract over Ryan Anderson and his 60 million left. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) July 13, 2017

Why I love this tweet:

On the Prowl’s right about Gorgui Dieng.

Thibs did not sign him to an extension, only to trade him a season later for an aging veteran like Ryan Anderson.

Who, by the way, will make ~19…20…21 million in the next three seasons.

Gorgui, on the other hand, will make ~14…15…16…17 million in the next four seasons.

Look at the numbers, Timberwolves fans—ahem, excuse me the $$.

If you were Thibs, why would you want to acquire an aging PF who’s gradually trending downwards?

I wouldn’t.

I would have no reason to.

Neither would you.

Why should you care:

We need to create enough cap space flexibility in the next few seasons in order to build around Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

That explains the player options for Jamal Crawford and Jeff Teague.

The player options are incentives to encourage them both to stay, or leave.

If they stay, they could be a part of a contender that the Timberwolves will be. If not, they can go somewhere else, and the Timberwolves will pursue better, younger players.

Either scenario for Thibs would be acceptable, and that’s probably the blueprint for the next four seasons.

Contend now, and contend later.

