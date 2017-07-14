Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
7/14/17: This week’s Timberwolves Podcast goes to…!
Posted by on July 14, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Do you read about the Timberwolves? (I do)

Do you cover the Timberwolves? (Maybe you don’t, but I do)

Do you listen to podcasts that offer unique takes on the Timberwolves? (I do)

What about you? Do you do any of the three scenarios above?

If you do any of the three, that tells me that you love the Timberwolves (like I do).

Well, if you follow the Timberwolves religiously, then you have favorite moments, right?

I certainly do.

I appreciate the creativity that defines the Timberwolves blogosphere.

I already recommend the top three Timberwolves articles for you to read during the weekdays. The Top five articles on Saturdays, and the five articles to skim on Sundays.

And every other day, beginning on July 9th, 2017, I tell you what my favorite Timberwolves tweet is.

Now, it’s (only) fitting to show you the Timberwolves podcast that I recommend for this week.

Every Friday, beginning today.

We have The Howl Podcast, which you should absolutely listen to, and we have this episode from this podcast this week:

Now that you clicked play, sit back, relax, and GO….

Timberwolves!

—DP

Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

