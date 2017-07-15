Dear Timberwolves fans,

There’s a lot of Timberwolves chatter on Twitter, of course, but there are tweets, here and there, from fans, the blogosphere, the media and the like, that stay with you—the ones where you smile randomly and you don’t know why.

Well, I have plenty of those moments…so you know what, I’m going to create a new segment where I cherry-pick the best tweet on the Timberwolves.

I’ll do one every other day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Enjoy:

Tell him I say hi, and if you happen to be around Tyus tell him I say hi as well. Thank you! — Tyus Jones #1 Stan (@JenJones198) July 15, 2017

Why I love this tweet:

I love the initiative that’s taken by super fans, like Jen, reaching out to folks with connections to the Timberwolves.

It shows fandom, yes!

It shows bias, absolutely. (Jen loves Tyus, by the way)

And it shows loyalty. Throughout the good times and bad, fans like Jen will stay with the team.

As a Timberwolves fans for the last 9 years, I appreciate the loyalty.

That’s why I love you Timberwolves fans, and that’s why I blog the way I do (if you think about it).

Why should you care:

It’s been, what, 13 years since we made the playoffs?

There’s a lot of depressed fans out there, absolutely.

For me, I’m an eternal optimist. I will always cover the Timberwolves in a way that reflects my fandom.

This tweet from Jen is an opportunity for you to think about your fandom.

To ask yourself this simple question: what do you love about the Timberwolves, especially with the way things are going this offseason?

For me, it begins with Thibs. I love the way this team evolved into his vision on the night they acquired Jimmy Butler.

See what I’m saying?

So…think about it for a second, Timberwolves fans.

Let me know.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

