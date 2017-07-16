Dear Timberwolves fans,

Wanna be caught up on the latest Timberwolves headlines on a Sunday morning, or afternoon, like me?

Well, you’re in luck. I’ll be recommending five articles to skim every Sunday.

Whether they’re from the media or the blogosphere, or whether you’re sitting in your room or the backyard, I’ll give you a snippet with an embedded link to the article.

So, if you like what you read and want to finish it, all you have to do is click on the picture.

Alright, here you go. Enjoy:

1) Teague’s Shooting And Winning Attitude Makes Him A Perfect Fit For Wolves

2) Long-Time Timberwolves PA Announcer to Step Away from the Microphone

3) Summer League Day 6: Positive Externalities

4) Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns says, have ‘done a great job building a team … all of us feel confident in’

5) Which NBA teams have improved the most (so far) this offseason?

More tomorrow. Stay tuned.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Gif: Giphy