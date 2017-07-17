Dear Timberwolves fans,

There’s a lot of Timberwolves chatter on Twitter, of course, but there are tweets, here and there, from fans, the blogosphere, the media and the like, that stay with you—the ones where you smile randomly and you don’t know why.

Well, I have plenty of those moments…so you know what, I’m going to create a new segment where I cherry-pick the best tweet on the Timberwolves.

I’ll do one every other day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Enjoy:

As an Argentinian, I would love to see Manu in Minnesota, but It would hurt not to see him in a Spurs uniform — Arax (@AraxGomez) July 17, 2017

Why I love this tweet:

I love watching Manu play!

But if he played for the Timberwolves??, woah … haha.

That would be fantastic!

Why should you care:

Even though I know, you know, and every Timberwolves fans know Manu’s never playing for the Timberwolves, and here’s why …

That'd be nice, but Manu's gonna retire. You dont leave the playoffs w/ a standing o like that, and come back. What a career — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) July 17, 2017

Imagine if he did … watch this, and imagine him wearing a Timberwolves uniform:

Imagine him scoring 44 points for us.

Not against us!

For us.

Right?? That would be something!

And that’s all we can do.

Imagine.

Just imagine.

—DP

