There’s a lot of Timberwolves chatter on Twitter, of course, but there are tweets, here and there, from fans, the blogosphere, the media and the like, that stay with you—the ones where you smile randomly and you don’t know why.

Well, I have plenty of those moments…so you know what, I’m going to create a new segment where I cherry-pick the best tweet on the Timberwolves.

I’ll do one every other day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Enjoy:

In this crucial time of trying to find Wolves uniform (I mean editions?) leaks, turning @conradburry notifications on is a must… — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) July 21, 2017

Why I love this tweet:

Conrad Burry is the man!

He gave us a glimpse of the new Timberwolves logo:

JUST IN: A source who briefly saw the new Wolves primary logo described it as this. Wolf is differently rendered, but close to the current. pic.twitter.com/UsEJqsQ4U2 — Conrad Burry 🔴🐐🎨 (@conradburry) April 10, 2017

Then confirms it:

JUST IN: The Wolves partial, alternate & wordmark logos have surfaced. Alt logo, wordmark + my colored versions 👉 https://t.co/2ZMtNxPlkP pic.twitter.com/bONzTnadA8 — Conrad Burry 🔴🐐🎨 (@conradburry) April 12, 2017

Plus, he tries to reimagine the new uniforms:

Had some time to update my Wolves concept home and road unis with the officially announced colors / logos / pattern. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/oQ5phx9LsO — Conrad Burry 🔴🐐🎨 (@conradburry) April 19, 2017

Bottom line: Conrad Burry’s your go-to guy for uniform-related news.

Why should you care:

You should follow him if you want the latest news on the Timberwolves uniform.

Trust me, you won’t regret it.

