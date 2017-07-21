Dear Timberwolves fans,
There’s a lot of Timberwolves chatter on Twitter, of course, but there are tweets, here and there, from fans, the blogosphere, the media and the like, that stay with you—the ones where you smile randomly and you don’t know why.
Well, I have plenty of those moments…so you know what, I’m going to create a new segment where I cherry-pick the best tweet on the Timberwolves.
I’ll do one every other day (unless I tell you otherwise).
Enjoy:
Why I love this tweet:
Conrad Burry is the man!
He gave us a glimpse of the new Timberwolves logo:
Then confirms it:
Plus, he tries to reimagine the new uniforms:
Bottom line: Conrad Burry’s your go-to guy for uniform-related news.
Why should you care:
You should follow him if you want the latest news on the Timberwolves uniform.
Trust me, you won’t regret it.
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
