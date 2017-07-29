Dear Timberwolves fans,

Every week, on a Saturday, I’ll be recommending the top five Timberwolves articles that you should read.

(Assuming you haven’t read them yet)

Whether they’re from the media—local and national—or the blogosphere, I’ll give you a snippet with an embedded link to the article.

So, if you like what you read and want to finish it, all you have to do is click on the picture.

Alright …. here are the top five Timberwolves articles for this week:

1) Glen Taylor views Andrew Wiggins as untouchable, and he thinks Timberwolves can give Golden State a run

2) Pros and Cons of the Maximum Extension for Andrew Wiggins

3) Trade Wiggins for Irving? It says more about Andrew than Kyrie

4) Discussions with Myself: Kyrie vs Wiggins

5) Who has the best contract value on the Timberwolves?

Stay tuned for next week.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Photo: Pioneer Press