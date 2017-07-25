Dear Timberwolves fans,

There’s a lot of Timberwolves chatter on Twitter, of course, but there are tweets, here and there, from fans, the blogosphere, the media and the like, that stay with you—the ones where you smile randomly and you don’t know why.

Well, I have plenty of those moments…so you know what, I’m going to create a new segment where I cherry-pick the best tweet on the Timberwolves.

I’ll do one every other day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Enjoy:

I signed Brown on my last 2K17 franchise mode. He was really good. So, good signing in my book because video games. https://t.co/HiVj03F5do — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) July 25, 2017

Why I love this tweet:

The Timberwolves blogosphere is having fun with the Anthony Brown signing.

We might as well, right?

Why should you care:

The Timberwolves added another backup wing to their bench.

Or did they?

Who knows. Who knows where he’s going to play—Mr. Brown is signed to a two-way contract, so we’re not even sure if he’ll suit up for the Timberwolves—but hey, we got someone who could do this:

If #Twolves sign Anthony Brown (25) as backup wing, this is who we're getting:https://t.co/QshKCGLVlj — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) July 17, 2017

Assuming, of course, that he’ll play for the Timberwolves.

In the end, eh, it is what it is—I suppose.

Let’s see where he plays in October.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

