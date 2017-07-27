Dear Timberwolves fans,

There’s a lot of Timberwolves chatter on Twitter, of course, but there are tweets, here and there, from fans, the blogosphere, the media and the like, that stay with you—the ones where you smile randomly and you don’t know why.

Well, I have plenty of those moments…so you know what, I’m going to create a new segment where I cherry-pick the best tweet on the Timberwolves.

I’ll do one every other day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Enjoy:

Kyrie has better hair than Wiggins though. — Deven Max (@DevenMax) July 27, 2017

Why I love this tweet:

Hah!

Hahaha.

Yes, Deven Max, the Timberwolves should trade for Kyrie Irving because he has better hair. (sarcasm)

Heh, classic troll right there.

Love it!

Why should you care:

I know, I know. There’s a lot of talk about Kyrie Irving being linked to the Timberwolves, and who we’re going to trade for him.

Is it Andrew Wiggins?

Wiggins has only missed one game in three years in comparison to Irving's first three years. He is more durable. — Joe B. (@OTR1956) July 27, 2017

Jeff Teague?

Hearing Dan Gilbert say he expects Kyrie at camp/ that it's a "fluid situation", gives me hope we can package a deal around Teague in Dec. — Austin Paolillo (@AustinPaolillo) July 27, 2017

Shrug. And that’s my point.

There are so many possibilities.

Yeah, we could make arguments using stats on what kind of a player Kyrie Irving is.

Great article about Kyrie Irving here from the one and only @AdiJoseph, which uses some of our visuals: https://t.co/PN3b0y33Zm pic.twitter.com/ojyKa3BZT5 — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) July 27, 2017

And debate the merits of trading for him, sure.

Absolutely!

But..mm, alright, let’s just be frank: Kyrie Irving is not going to be traded anytime soon.

Who knows where he’s going to go—your guess is as good as mine—so between now and the time that Kyrie gets traded, let’s just assume that he’s going to the Timberwolves so you could sleep better tonight.

Kyrie playing for the Timberwolves—I know right!

What a moment that would be.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

