Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
7/28/17: This Week’s Timberwolves Podcast goes to…!
Posted by on July 28, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Do you read about the Timberwolves? (I do)

Do you cover the Timberwolves? (Maybe you don’t, but I do)

Do you listen to podcasts that offer unique takes on the Timberwolves? (I do)

Okay, with that said, every Friday, I will be recommending the Timberwolves podcast that you should listen to this week.

We have The Howl Podcast, which you should absolutely listen to, and we have this episode of this podcast for this week:

Now that you clicked play, sit back, relax, and GO….

Timberwolves!

—DP

Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s