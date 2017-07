Dear Timberwolves fans,

Wanna be caught up on the latest Timberwolves headlines on a Sunday morning, or afternoon, like me?

Well, you’re in luck. I’ll be recommending five articles to skim every Sunday.

Whether they’re from the media or the blogosphere, or whether you’re sitting in your room or the backyard, I’ll give you a snippet with an embedded link to the article.

So, if you like what you read and want to finish it, all you have to do is click on the picture.

Alright, here you go. Enjoy:

1) Offseason Additions Bring Winning Mentality to Wolves

2) Courrier: Adding Irving seems like too much for Timberwolves

3) Former Timberwolves coach would trade Andrew Wiggins for Kyrie Irving

4) Target Center Reimagined

5) Timberwolves reach settlement with season-ticket holders in Flash Seats lawsuit

