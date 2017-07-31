Dear Timberwolves fans,

I enjoyed writing articles, like this one, where I cherry-pick the best tweet on the Timberwolves:

Why?

Because I am here to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, your opinions and ideas that are ignored by other Timberwolves outlets.

Unfortunately, I had to end the series. My life is getting busier, and busier, these days which means I will not be able to sustain this segment.

If you’re going to miss these kinds of articles, don’t worry. I’ll be debuting a new segment tomorrow, a segment that will be sustainable in the long run, a segment that will continue to represent your voices.

So until then, stay tuned. AND…

Go Timberwolves!

—DP

