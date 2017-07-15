Dear Timberwolves fans,

Every week, on a Saturday, I’ll be recommending the top five Timberwolves articles that you should read.

(Assuming you haven’t read them yet)

Whether they’re from the media—local and national—or the blogosphere, I’ll give you a snippet with an embedded link to the article.

So, if you like what you read and want to finish it, all you have to do is click on the picture.

Alright …. here are the top five Timberwolves articles for this week:

1) The Timberwolves don’t need to run from the Warriors

2) Offseason makeover leaves Wolves with clear ‘Big Three’ hierarchy

3) With many ties to Timberwolves, Jamal Crawford‘s arrival seems almost inevitable

4) Climbing Out of the 13 Year Playoff-less Abyss

5) Pros and cons of Jamal Crawford on the Timberwolves

Stay tuned for next week.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Gif: YouTube