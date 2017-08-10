Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Sooo clean and sharp! — Steve Frikken (@Frikk09) August 10, 2017

👌🏼 Clean, simple, I definitely dig em. — Gary Warzecha (@gary_warzecha) August 10, 2017

I’m sure many will hate it, many will love it… I like it quite a bit. The Icon jerseys look really nice, IMO. Excited to see them in action. — E (@EJBusch) August 10, 2017

@DWolfsonKSTP old news. We live in a world of leaks. So the green ones are real?? — . (@Meatball_2112) August 10, 2017

2) Topic:

Everyone ranking Timberwolves jerseys and pretending like these never happened. pic.twitter.com/wac9SVOcYp — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) August 10, 2017

Interesting Takes:

shhhhhhhh — F. Mallow (@MaruggiAlbert) August 10, 2017

HA — sad Bulls fan. (@owensauce) August 10, 2017

Yes, Some of the retro's were lame but I like the kookiness of them. The new ones are almost too polished. These 2 below were tolerable pic.twitter.com/qCi6HC8zJI — HaitianPrens (@JaimeStvil) August 10, 2017

3) Topic:

NBA announcing select marquee games now on @NBATV, including Wolves-Lakers Christmas Day finale 9:30 pm in L.A. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) August 10, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Oh yay. Glad to see we are going to get a healthy helping of a 25 win laker squad this year. — person (@tbetlock) August 10, 2017

It would be very Wolves to lose this game no matter how well the season could start. https://t.co/DKxjrqLgHP — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) August 10, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

A new Wolves jersey and @fitbit Charge 2 could be all yours. Enter now for your chance to win: https://t.co/oqW8oQ5cH9#NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/yxN1m06lx1 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 10, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Photo: Timberwolves Twitter