Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Y'all were Tweeting 🔥 yesterday! Check out the best fan reactions to the unveiling of our new jersey » https://t.co/is9BGeruSj pic.twitter.com/kpaRbVHduX — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 11, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I do. They're getting better the more I see of them too. — Andy Allgood (@itsallgood013) August 11, 2017

There perfect, no extra crap like pine trees or the wolf . I have no idea what people are whining about? Peeps from MN have no style sense — Richard Hill (@Richardqdiessel) August 11, 2017

2) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Clutch rating better be 99 — Steven Shogren (@StevenShogren) August 11, 2017

You'll finish the season mid 80's bruz — Tahnae Wilson-Brown (@TahnaeWilsonBro) August 11, 2017

Lol they never get your hair right — Darls Yonly (@MinnesotaDyonly) August 11, 2017

3) Topic:

For those that want them, here's how to make the new Wolves jersey in 2K17. https://t.co/UaUMMu4UDc pic.twitter.com/E244iThmZX — Da InFaMous NY (@dainfamousny) August 10, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Can i join you guys as one of the few that likes Them? Lmao — Mathias (@Mathias1105) August 10, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

So when does Ricky Rubio marry the Khaleesi? pic.twitter.com/yKcdFRd89Z — Key Sang (@Phantele_) August 11, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves!

Photo: Timberwolves Twitter