1) Topic:

Undrafted Maryland guard Melo Trimble has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 1, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Why didn't we make an offer to Terrance Jones? Possibly a 3 off the bench… — Trevor Vavreck (@trevavreck) August 1, 2017

Finding out these vets need more proof the wolves will be good before they sign minimums here — Michael (@logansdad34) August 1, 2017

2) Topic:

Taped Glen Taylor for podcast. 1) Wiggins ext. offer made, agent due in town later in month, 2) He's seen new unis. Fans will like. #Twolves — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 1, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Taylor is willing to pay him the max. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 1, 2017

Any idea when the jerseys will be released? Other teams are already releasing new designs so I'd think he wants to do it last — Taavon #GDFZ (@MrPeoplesInc) August 1, 2017

3) Topic:

The idea that Wiggins is not enough value for the Cavs when nobody is even offering anything close to that is absurd — Rob (@TheSportsminn) August 1, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I'd rather not have Kyrie than to trade for him in the middle of the season. I hope things aren't going that bad that we feel Kyries needed — Thibs (@freetyus) August 1, 2017

