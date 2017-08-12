Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

League buzz: #Twolves trying to convince Shabazz Muhammad to come back. They, of course, can only offer the minimum at this time. Hard task. pic.twitter.com/lbsFdEpQ2M — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 12, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I'm not a fan of Bazz's play, but he would be a STEAL on a minimum deal https://t.co/AMaEp3wbTQ — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) August 12, 2017

Bazz would have to swallow a lot of pride to go and do that — Dane Mosher (@DaneMosher7) August 12, 2017

I get that, money talks, but with his bird rights he would be a good get here since next year we will be strapped, can go over signing him — Rob (@TheSportsminn) August 12, 2017

He deserves more than league minimum. He should go somewhere that will pay him — Taylor Link (@taylorlink_) August 12, 2017

2) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Go to Minnesota, rep the hometown school, win a National Championship in year 1 with @oturu65 @harvisthomas & @GabrielKalsche1 & then go pro — Casey Klas (@CaseyKlas) August 12, 2017

Hats off to you wherever you go as that's a massive accomplishment, but remember heroes get remembered, but legends never die! #StayHome 〽️ — robb papas (@PapasRobb) August 12, 2017

3) Topic:

We find out where Tre commits tomorrow! I'm so excited for his future! #Staywoke https://t.co/93R9xc2JSI — Tyus Jones #1 Stan (@JenJones198) August 12, 2017

Interesting Takes:

For the sake of his nba career I hope it's Duke — Tyus Jones #1 Stan (@JenJones198) August 12, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Probably the best Wolves jerseys ever. Love these pic.twitter.com/rpsm72OevC — StreetHistory (@streethistory) August 12, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: