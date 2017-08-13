Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Announcement for @trejones03 expected about 5 pm today 🏀⭐️ https://t.co/Ts7rTy5OwJ — Marcus R. Fuller (@Marcus_R_Fuller) August 13, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Is there anyon who doesn't think it's gonna be Duke? — Danmaster Flash (@DJDanSpeak) August 13, 2017

Hand raised that it WON'T be Duke — Mark Wiersbeck (@MarkWiersbeck) August 13, 2017

2) Topic:

NBA 2K18 is releasing All-Time teams this year. What's your favorite team's all-time starting 5? — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) August 11, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Let's have butler play a game first there boy — David (@I_Am_DavidB) August 13, 2017

3) Topic:

Who's it going to be? pic.twitter.com/qh8w4nGQzW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 13, 2017

Interesting Takes:

A. no question. Also New Era, New Logo plz update accordingly 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/7dKUwR7GHr — Meredith Minkow (@murrminks) August 13, 2017

Definitely A. Timberwolves — B-Smoove..777 (@B_smoove777) August 13, 2017

