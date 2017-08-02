Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Someone on r/timberwolves saw the white and navy unis on 2K18 and gave a basic description, so here's my updated estimation / prediction… pic.twitter.com/5GHIq4u09W — Conrad Burry 🔴🐐🎨 (@conradburry) August 2, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Too busy on the sides. No piping would have been preferred like the NYK jerseys. Simple and clean you can never go wrong. — Bray Salo (@braysalo) August 2, 2017

2) Topic:

Sending prayers out to everyone at Minnehaha Academy 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 2, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Everyone there was a gas explosion — Basketball News (@BigBaller1230) August 2, 2017

As a Minnehaha alum, thank you KAT. — Mikey Ferris (@Mikey_Pharisee) August 2, 2017

3) Topic:

Think you have to offer the max. Just doesn't sit well offering that much money to a guy you HOPE becomes really good. A bit unsettling. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) August 2, 2017

Interesting Takes:

nature of the beast right now. W/ tv money & cba where it is, numbers are scary. Most time you pay on potential after rookie contract ends — Chad Molin 🏀 (@molin1106) August 2, 2017

You dont really have a choice if you're the Wolves, but its nuts that him and Towns will take up just about all of our $ in the near future. — James (@JDDroske) August 2, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

