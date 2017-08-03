Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

How do we guard the splash bros, fix spacing issues, and keep the floor dry next season? Have @TargetCenterMN build all-new restrooms. pic.twitter.com/DgMa9Mafb6 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 3, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Used to watch Home Improvement all the time lol Greatest thing ive ever seen — Bradford The Goat (@minnesotabeast2) August 3, 2017

Whoever the intern with too much time on his hands was, give him a raise. — Etienne Dion (@Etienne_Dion) August 3, 2017

With all due respect to @EthanCasson, the person responsible for this tweet needs to be promoted to CEO immediately. https://t.co/RnEW8Lkqub — Kyle Theige (@kyletheige) August 3, 2017

2) Topic:

The race is on: What former #twolves player will get a contract first? Will they get one at all? Shabazz Muhammad vs Adreian Payne. — MIN Timberwolves (@Kevin4213235) August 3, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Payne, but it wont be in the NBA — Brian Meincke (@Wolvesdraft021) August 3, 2017

3) Topic:

Good write-up of the dynamics involved if #Twolves wanted to move Wiggins pre-July 2018 after he signs his extension. Poison Pill in play… https://t.co/RJzodZo89z — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 3, 2017

Interesting Takes:

It seems to me that an extension and poison pill make a Kyrie trade easier, not more difficult. CLE can dump salaries, & MN can keep G — GetBuckets🏆 (@WiggyWolvestown) August 3, 2017

Why wait til later this month to sign if max offer? Feels like door is still open for a trade, even if Wigs is not officially on table?? — James Callan (@JCallan19) August 3, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Also, if y'all are desperate to see the new #twolves Nike uniforms, I've heard Aug. 10 — one week from today — is a date to remember. — RandBall (@RandBall) August 3, 2017

Here's a sneak peek at KAT in the new TWolves uniform ya'll pic.twitter.com/giAXE96DyN — Key Sang (@Phantele_) August 3, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

