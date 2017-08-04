Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Still think it's 💯percent (okay maybe 99) Thibs's call but if he's decided Kyrie isn't worth cost, helps him to have owner deliver message. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) August 4, 2017

Interesting Takes:

It is always 100% up to the owner. Think you are missing the relationship here, Thibs is the employee, Taylor is the boss. 1/2 — Brian Lewis (@BrianLewis709) August 4, 2017

Taylor may choose to defer to Thibs but that is his choice. Owners block trades all the time. — Brian Lewis (@BrianLewis709) August 4, 2017

2) Topic:

Relive the TOP 5 @karltowns plays from the 2016-17 season! pic.twitter.com/2HDKh4egAm — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 4, 2017

Interesting Takes:

GOAT — Jace (@JaceKuno) August 4, 2017

3) Topic:

Can say with certainty that "report" of Butler and Towns being "OK" with trading Wiggins for Kyrie is not accurate. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) August 4, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I don't how else they would think it's going to happen — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) August 4, 2017

I think is a bit late to not upset Wiggins, he's not an idiot, we all know they want Kyrie and they're not getting him without Wiggins. — Juanjo Dorado (@JDoradoNBA) August 4, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Waiting for the appropriate time for Wiggins to put pen on max-contract paper is less exciting than it sounds. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) August 4, 2017

Brand new Timberwolves episode with the wise and charismatic @timfaklis: https://t.co/RjiaqvOlIC. Only two more full episodes until No. 100 — On The NBA Beat (@OnTheNBABeat) August 4, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

