Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

You can go back and give any single athlete a clean bill of health for their career. Who do you choose and why? — Michael Dunlap (@DunlapSports) August 5, 2017

Interesting Takes:

As a Wolves fan, Pek. As an NBA fan, Brandon Roy without a doubt. https://t.co/60AEEKMyoD — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) August 5, 2017

I love it. This doesn't need a reason why because it's self explanatory #MakePekGreatAgain — FT (@cnnr_sllvn) August 5, 2017

2) Topic:

If I had to pick a Timberwolf, Nikola Pekovic. Multiple seasons of of 18-8 on 55 percent shooting before injuries took hold. https://t.co/ALR5c1YLtn — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) August 5, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Sam cassell if forced to pick a wolve. As if he's healthy we beat the lakers and pistons. — Nick Haugen (@HaugenND) August 5, 2017

Ricky. I was at the game when he was guarding Kobe. I had tears in my eyes when Ricky went down. It changed his career and our franchise — BerkesBBQ (@BerkesBBQ) August 5, 2017

Can we pick Timberwolves Brandon Roy? — Jacob Wawrzyniak (@JakeWazz) August 5, 2017

3) Topic:

Gorgui Dieng will play in today’s NBA Africa Game. 10:00 am Central. Chat about it here. https://t.co/Mt2m3SIIna — canishoopus (@canishoopus) August 5, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Gorgui doesn't get enough love! I'm excited to see him in a role he can be more successful in this year. — Fenderbender1524 (@fenderbender152) August 5, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

As @Timberwolves @GorguiDieng takes the court in the #NBAAfricaGame, learn about how he got his start at #BWBAfrica in 2009! pic.twitter.com/8xVKITuwdZ — NBA Cares (@nbacares) August 5, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: