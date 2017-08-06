Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Why is Shabazz Muhammad still a free agent? — Tyus Jones #1 Stan (@JenJones198) August 6, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Waiting for big name trades to happen so teams have more money to spend, not many teams have much money, he wants to max his value — Rob (@TheSportsminn) August 6, 2017

2) Topic:

Really wish the #Twolves wouldn't have let Bazz go. — Di 📚👠👛💄 (@DiMurphyMN) August 6, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Gotta wonder how much money bazz is asking for. for him to still be unsigned — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) August 6, 2017

3) Topic:

We've teamed with @usbank to revitalize basketball courts in Minnesota. VOTE to help select a court to refurbish:https://t.co/Ldz7MEcdHp pic.twitter.com/Ja6LMGxjyn — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 6, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Vote Lamb Park in Moorhead — Parker Wood (@Woodparker1) August 6, 2017

Holy Angels Highschool! — M1D2B (@natedogbc23) August 6, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Ask him if he wants to come and play only home games for the wolves! #twolves #PowerOfThePack — Robbie Nagel (@ZeeGee04) August 6, 2017

Four days until the new #Wolves @Nike uniforms are unveiled pic.twitter.com/fevetOtBdt — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) August 6, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

