Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Wolves owner wants meeting with Wiggins before max contract https://t.co/S4EskoD9Hx — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) August 7, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Fair enough. For that kind of paycheck a mtg isn't out of line. — laurh (@h_laurh38) August 7, 2017

With money. He's rich. — Chris Swanson 🌹 (@SwanInSaintPaul) August 7, 2017

Weird phrasing from Glen Taylor, owner of the team. Seems more appropriate to come from a blogger or something. https://t.co/9WJrwQJvvQ pic.twitter.com/Atx270doXg — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) August 7, 2017

On the one hand, sure, that's a lot of money (and an overpay for today's contributions). On the other hand, feels kind of weird. https://t.co/O8J7oB8BpS — Dunking With Wolves (@DunkingWolvesFS) August 7, 2017

2) Topic:

But this is vintage Taylor. Always wants to close a deal with a handshake and a frank conversation. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) August 7, 2017

Interesting Takes:

You and me both Glen! https://t.co/84lQNngAYc — The Halfcourt Press (@THalfCourtPress) August 7, 2017

Worked pretty well with Joe Smith — Brando (@MilleBrando) August 7, 2017

He wants to understand his mindset. It's like an employer holding yearly meetings w employees to set goals. Very normal proceedings — ROSS (@rossknowsbest) August 7, 2017

3) Topic:

Sources: Milt Newton is finalizing a deal to become assistant GM with Milwaukee. He was Minnesota’s GM under Flip Saunders' regime. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 7, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Good for Milt. He always struck he as a swell fellow, and he got a bit of a raw deal from MN. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) August 7, 2017

I do! He's a stud! Good for him! — BooRefs (@fortheidiots) August 7, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

