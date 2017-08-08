Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Wolves new jerseys are DOPE https://t.co/tnLNkuceXl — pookie baby 😍 (@Profgampo) August 8, 2017

This photo shows the same court design that @APkrawczynski said wasn't accurate. Jersey has the look of a temp design, just like court does — Joe Danielson (@Cup_of_JoeD) August 8, 2017

So we will have The worst jersey in whole league… ☹ — Robert Kwiatkowski (@KFiatek) August 8, 2017

but are they an alternate? — DanielDeadlifts (@xheisenbergx) August 8, 2017

2) Topic:

Anyone else noticing the similarities between the Wolves uni leaks and @TWolvesRebrand designs…?

Well done guys. pic.twitter.com/ludfBG5TA4 — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) August 8, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Hmmm. I've got mixed feelings. Not really what I was expecting — APK3 (@APK3vikes) August 8, 2017

3) Topic:

In honor of #InternationalKATDay, relive the top plays of the big man himself from 2016-17! #̶I̶n̶t̶e̶r̶n̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶a̶l̶C̶a̶t̶D̶a̶y̶ pic.twitter.com/SQ0ypLoz56 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 8, 2017

Interesting Takes:

NAH WE ALREADY SEEN IT WE WANT THE JERSEYS please — KAT (@KarloTowns) August 8, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Found Marcus Georges-Hunt's first bucket in the NBA. Turns out he is real. https://t.co/cR2Dm0FRWx via @GIPHY pic.twitter.com/A9fFfkj35M — Dane Moore (@NikolaPekovic) August 8, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: