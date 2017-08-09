Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Look at it…look at it again. If these were the unis…i'd dig it! #PowerOfThePack pic.twitter.com/MDAwyU5mm2 — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) August 9, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I guess I am lost why people don't like these. What is not to like about these? Sleek and unique. — nick (@nthartness) August 9, 2017

Must be part of the new look, new era theme. I'm ok with that… — Chris Tubbs (@CMTubbs) August 9, 2017

Belt logo, maybe. Better than the current ones, maybe. Just a little plain. — Austin Paolillo (@AustinPaolillo) August 9, 2017

2) Topic:

Wolves' Iowa G League team is holding a vote to name its new mascot. Who you got: Howl, Alpha, Timber or Winter? — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) August 9, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Wolfy McWolf Face — Kevin McD (@kevinmcd18) August 9, 2017

Mauer — Tiny Joe Nelson (@JoeGOMN) August 9, 2017

Fluffy? — phil schmid (@schmid_phil) August 9, 2017

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

The shoes match perfectly pic.twitter.com/VLXkxEvDO1 — Twolves All Day (@WolvesDieHards) August 9, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Listening to Smitch is the best way to feel good about the Wolves' future. He's so high on Wiggins and makes his case pretty persuasively! https://t.co/hWKG09Mu4U — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) August 9, 2017

kyrie irving is waiting to see what the new Timberwolves uniforms look like — g (@GrahamThoughts) August 9, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: