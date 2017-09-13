Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Wolves have been putting the full-court press on Dante Cunningham, hoping to bring him back. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) September 13, 2017

Interesting Takes:

you can't get that anywhere else! — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) September 13, 2017

Let's not got ahead of ourselves, but they have the potential to not be a bottom feeder bench this year….at last. — Jeffrey Bissoy (@JefeThaNomad) September 13, 2017

2) Topic:

For rest of careers, would you rather: 41 healthy gms a season + fully healthy playoffs of Embiid OR 82 gms + full playoffs of Wiggins? — Dane Moore (@NikolaPekovic) September 13, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Wiggins… no question. — Chad Molin (@molin1106) September 13, 2017

I'm just here for Wolves being in the playoffs for 15 years straight — Pete (@draftcheat) September 13, 2017

3) Topic:

So an informal workout was setup and Wiggins is a no show, that bugs me, team is offering you Max, chance to start chemistry, show up — Rob (@TheSportsminn) September 13, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I mean he is still working out and doing all the off season things, just not doing them here — Rob (@TheSportsminn) September 13, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

