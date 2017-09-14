Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Join us in wishing a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @JimmyButler! pic.twitter.com/nYTZUv6NYv — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 14, 2017

Interesting Takes:

#1 t wolves fan — Briton Bussman (@BritonBussman) September 14, 2017

Jimmy Butler will do so good in Minnesota Happy Birthday Jimmy G Buckets! — FeastMode (@DiaperWiper) September 14, 2017

2) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

Right on. Figured that with the logo not being stitched. — Josh (@AllThingsMN) September 14, 2017

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

I'm guessing trees, it's better then the leaked ones 🤷‍♂️ — Nicolas (@heynicolaas1) September 14, 2017

Cant wait for this season — Freddy Espada, Jr. (@97AgeneralWay) September 14, 2017

I too am excited for Friday. Best day of the week. — Andrew Olson (@AOMinnesota) September 14, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

