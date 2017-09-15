Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

How you do that? — Heel Davis (@Mr_mohawk27) September 15, 2017

My goodness I want this game for PS3. Sadly so far out of my price range. 😢 Oh well. Love the new Wolves jerseys. — Caleb The Spy (@CalebTheSpy) September 15, 2017

2) Topic:

So.. #Wolves are announcing something on same day @NBA2K is released. Perhaps they'll unveil new court AND alt jersey(s) since 2K will leak? — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) September 15, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Definitely the green jerseys and maybe the courts. Nike has an event tonight partnering with the NBA — Taavon #GDFZ (@MrPeoplesInc) September 15, 2017

3) Topic:

Thibodeau coaching a Butler/Bazz/Marbury lineup would be the greatest event any of us could hope to bear witness to in our lifetimes — Key Sang (@Phantele_) September 15, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Honorable Mentions:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

