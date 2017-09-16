Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

I talked to Thibs at a bar downtown for 10 minutes tonight and he was incredibly nice/personable. BIG THINGS COMING IN MINNESOTA! #TeamThibs — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) September 17, 2017

Interesting Takes:

He mentioned Wiggins being ready to destroy — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) September 17, 2017

I love you, Joel. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) September 17, 2017

2) Topic:

JOB POSTING: Special Assistant to the President of Basketball Operations – Minnesota Timberwolveshttps://t.co/JIynCKUUx6 pic.twitter.com/9NotAoSPud — HoopDirt.com (@HoopDirt) September 16, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Doooooooooooooooooo it — DJ Token Tonta (@Jawnikowski) September 17, 2017

Maggie if you apply I'll apply — Tyus Jones #1 Fan (@JenJones198) September 17, 2017

3) Topic:

Because I can pic.twitter.com/JoTCwItuHz — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) September 17, 2017

Interesting Takes:

haha Mr Kelso MD. Love it — Matty Bonnici (@MattyBAus) September 17, 2017

You want to take a franchise to the top!? That's the guy you have running it! #PEKTACULAR — Jerell Davis (@Calinks3) September 17, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

I made the team, you guys. pic.twitter.com/xnoZpAmjFL — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) September 16, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

