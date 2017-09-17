Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

The Jersey is bold, ill say that. — Neil Barkley (@CrownOfCage) September 17, 2017

These are candy ass uniforms and if I've learned anything from @PFTCommenter it's title teams don't wear candy ass uniforms — Dan Schnyders (@schnydetheglide) September 17, 2017

2) Topic:

We're setting up a special Ricky Rubio fan section at the homeopener. DM me for the info. $46 LL group tickets. #Timberwolves — marlena myles (@thisisaIie) September 16, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Cool! We'll be in section 101, easy to find with our Rubio signs. 😄 — marlena myles (@thisisaIie) September 17, 2017

3) Topic:

Again why did we think Keenum could be our backup???? — Rob (@TheSportsminn) September 17, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Honorable Mentions:

when will i ever winn 😫 — ㅤhodan (@mcurogers) September 17, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

