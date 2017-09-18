Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

The Wolves will essentially have a KG and Prince this year in Gibson and Butler. The Wolves D will take a big leap forward. — Lucas (@loseehafer) September 19, 2017

Interesting Takes:

This too. — Lucas (@loseehafer) September 19, 2017

2) Topic:

Are the TV crews still setting up for the Cunningham announcement? Get on with it. Will make or break the season. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) September 18, 2017

Interesting Takes:

No! Just joking at the anticipation. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) September 18, 2017

3) Topic:

The Wiggins 5-years, $148M extension is expected to be done before Saturday's 1st practice, per a chat I had w/ owner Glen Taylor. #Twolves — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 18, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I haven't talked to Wiggins. So no clue on that one. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 18, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

