Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Dad's reaction to Cunningham signing with NO. Seems to exclusively want bad former Wolves. pic.twitter.com/tgvab4NzES — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) September 19, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Is Oliver Miller available? I bet he can still ball. — David Q (@DavidQ09) September 19, 2017

2) Topic:

GAH lame, Dante'. Who now among iffy former Wolves? Foye? Gerald Green? Anthony Randolph? — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) September 19, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Starbury! — Chris Swanson 🌹 (@SwanInSaintPaul) September 19, 2017

Magic Randolph for sure — Lance (@lancelaughridge) September 19, 2017

3) Topic:

Free agent forward Dante Cunningham has agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2017

Interesting Takes:

The CJ Miles of September. https://t.co/xJJMx0cvwi — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) September 19, 2017

Yes, would have been nice get. — Travis Young (@tyoungsota) September 19, 2017

He wanted the money and the playing time. Can't blame him. The #TWolves will have to rely on Belli's growth over the offseason. https://t.co/Aqu4v1Wpjf — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) September 19, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Pisses me off they have gotten Ian Clark Tony Allen and now Cunningham I wanted for this team screw the Pels! — Brandon Czech (@czech_brandon) September 19, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

