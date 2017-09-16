Dear Timberwolves fans,

Every week, on a Saturday, I’ll be recommending the top five Timberwolves articles that you should read.

(Assuming you haven’t read them yet)

Whether they’re from the media—local and national—or the blogosphere, I’ll give you a snippet with an embedded link to the article.

So, if you like what you read and want to finish it, all you have to do is click on the picture.

Alright …. here are the top five Timberwolves articles for this week:

1) Check out the Timberwolves’ new neon green jerseys

2) NBA, NIKE AND TIMBERWOLVES CERTAINLY MADE A STATEMENT FRIDAY NIGHT

3) Reunion between Jamal Crawford and Nate Robinson possible?

4) Karl-Anthony Towns will pass Kevin Garnett as greatest Timberwolf ever

5) What I Learned this Summer: Thibs Loves Cookies Stay tuned for next week.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

