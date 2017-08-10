Quantcast
A New Era Requires New Threads
Posted by on August 10, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

The NEW uniforms are out:

New Era. New Threads. I like the hashtag.

You know what else I like? What this means for Timberwolves fans, like this one:

He’s right.

The uniforms are full of glitz and glitter—I love the names, like The Association—but let’s remember why there was a rebrand.

The Timberwolves are entering a New Era, which means New Looks—like a new logo—and New Threads like these:

In other words, a New Era requires New Threads.

The question now is what will these new changes bring to a team that is expected to contend this fall.

Hopefully, less of more the same.

*Fingers crossed*

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

