Dear Timberwolves fans,

The NEW uniforms are out:

The new threads have dropped. Bring on the New Era. #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/t0PjCcp8II — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 10, 2017

New Era. New Threads. I like the hashtag.

You know what else I like? What this means for Timberwolves fans, like this one:

I personally don't care if the Wolves wear garbage bags next year, so long as it's a change. Current jerseys brought nothing but misery. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) August 9, 2017

He’s right.

The uniforms are full of glitz and glitter—I love the names, like The Association—but let’s remember why there was a rebrand.

The Timberwolves are entering a New Era, which means New Looks—like a new logo—and New Threads like these:

In other words, a New Era requires New Threads.

The question now is what will these new changes bring to a team that is expected to contend this fall.

Hopefully, less of more the same.

*Fingers crossed*

—DP

Go Timberwolves!

