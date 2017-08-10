Dear Timberwolves fans,
The NEW uniforms are out:
New Era. New Threads. I like the hashtag.
You know what else I like? What this means for Timberwolves fans, like this one:
He’s right.
The uniforms are full of glitz and glitter—I love the names, like The Association—but let’s remember why there was a rebrand.
The Timberwolves are entering a New Era, which means New Looks—like a new logo—and New Threads like these:
In other words, a New Era requires New Threads.
The question now is what will these new changes bring to a team that is expected to contend this fall.
Hopefully, less of more the same.
*Fingers crossed*
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
