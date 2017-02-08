The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Tuesday afternoon that forward Adreian Payne will be out of action indefinitely while being treated for thrombocytopenia, a low platelet count condition.

Payne is expected to make a full recovery, and will be able to return to regular basketball activities when cleared medically by team physicians, who have been the main caregivers of Payne over the past few days. He his currently resting at home.

Thrombocytopenia is defined as such by the Mayo Clinic:

“Thrombocytopenia is a condition in which you have a low blood platelet count. Platelets (thrombocytes) are colorless blood cells that help blood clot. Platelets stop bleeding by clumping and forming plugs in blood vessel injuries.

Thrombocytopenia often occurs as a result of a separate disorder, such as leukemia or an immune system problem. Or it can be a side effect of taking certain medications. It affects both children and adults.”

According to Payne’s Instagram account, he has been in the hospital for the past five days.

President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau had this to say about the situation:

“Our primary concern is for the health of Adreian,” and “We look forward to him rejoining the team at the appropriate time.”

