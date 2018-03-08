Dear Andrew Wiggins,

I know you’re driven towards greatness, partially because Jimmy Butler is out.

I think that’s great. What’s not great, unfortunately, was my reaction to your latest quote:

You’ve got to be X, you’ve got to be Y—okay, that’s fine.

We all know what you’re capable of—look at what Taj Gibson said—but let’s remember: you’re not superman.

You’re not the only player the Timberwolves count on to win games. There’s Karl-Anthony Towns, Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson, the bench—and yes, even Tyus Jones!

Mhm, I hear you. Your shot selections extend leads.

….Uhm..you know….

Okay, alright. You could play however you want to, but just don’t over do it!

Playing aggressive, you’re right, could win games but when you put too much pressure on yourself, it doesn’t bode well for anyone.

Especially when we’re playoff-bound.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

