Dear Andrew Wiggins,

I don’t know if you follow the NBA on social media. (I think you do)

Alright, if you do, or if it’s your agent, trainer, friends, family, etc, they probably sent you this article:

Least defensive player? Most over-ambitious shooter? Yep we gave out awards for the worst performances of the season https://t.co/DcUnF0WORo — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) June 27, 2017

That’s you Mr. Wiggins. FiveThirtyEight listed you as the worst defender last season.

Don’t feel comfortable clicking the link? That’s okay!

Here:

That’s all you need to know. You’re the only outlier floating in the right corner.

Okay…so you’re labeled the worst defender … who defends a lot. OK…

Here’s why FiveThirtyEight said you should care:

Wiggins’s deficiencies are too many to list quickly, but at root the issue seems to be basic effort. He barely jumps to contest shots, doesn’t run hard to close out, and gets lost watching the ball. But the truly destructive part of Wiggins’s defense is how much of it there was. In the way that defenders like Draymond Green or an in-his-prime Tony Allen seem to be in all places at all times, challenging seemingly every shot on the floor, Wiggins is omnipresent in his awfulness. He defended the 10th most shots in the league, by far the most by a below-average defender. Most teams do their best to hide their weak defenders, but opponents seek Wiggins out like no other defender in the league.

Mr. Wiggins, I just want you to focus on the two words I highlighted. Basic effort.

Basically…

You need to improve your defense.

Alright then, so Mr. Wiggins … that’s what you need to do then!

Improve your defense during the offseason. Work on drills that will enhance your vision of the ball, improve your stamina, etc, etc.

Remember this?

My point is now that you know the areas in your game that you need to work on, work on it.

You’re still young…what, like 22? You’re still learning, so keep learning.

Still feeling sensitive? Yeah, I know. Labels hurt.

I hear you, but let me be honest with you: it is what it is.

Everyone has the right to their labels. (Absolutely!) And anyone can say whatever they want. (Oh yeah, happens all the time)

Here’s what I have to say to you: you’ll be fine.

You have plenty of time to work on your defense this offseason, so Mr. Wiggins, it’s okay.

Your defense won’t be like this forever.

Your defense will improve.

Just gotta work on it.

That’s all.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.