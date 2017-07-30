Dear Andrew Wiggins,

I heard you loud and clear:

Andrew Wiggins told @BenGolliver he's worth 'nothing less' than a max contract https://t.co/hrXdcsL5xM — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) July 29, 2017

So did Thibs and the Front Office.

Even Mr. Taylor. He reiterated what he thinks would be the best case scenario:

To qualify it, Taylor also said it was hard to depart with LaVine/Rubio, but doesn't want to impede what Thibs/Layden are doing — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) July 28, 2017

Bottom line: we all know what’s going on, Mr. Wiggins. You’re publicly negotiating your extension—five years, $148 million—with the Timberwolves.

You want the max years at the max dollars.

Nothing less.

I can understand why. While your agent’s handling your negotiations, you’re linked to a trade that could bring Kyrie Irving to Minnesota.

And then when you hear news like this, well…

Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns want Kyrie in Minnesota. https://t.co/Kpt3aqXUDY pic.twitter.com/7SLduYRvBD — theScore (@theScore) July 22, 2017

Yeah.

I could see why you had to set the expectation for the negotiations.

In an ideal world, you would want to stay with the Timberwolves but, as you could see, and I’m sure you see this clearly, this game is a business.

And so, if you sign an extension now, that’s what you’re going to get.

Five years, $120 million; five years, $130 million—whatever it is, once you sign on the dotted line, that’s it.

You’ll have to wait for the expiration date before you could restart talks.

So yeah, Mr. Wiggins, I could see why you’re treading carefully—and rightfully so.

You have to do what’s best for you.

Nothing less.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: