Dear Anthony Brown,
Welcome:
Welcome to the Timberwolves.
Wait, hold on a second. Are you really playing for the Timberwolves?
Or the Iowa Wolves.
Shrug. I don’t know.
Neither do the fans.
Uh…here’s what we know though: you signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves.
So technically saying, your salary depends on where you play.
Uh, well?, I do know this. I like your highlights:
I like your drives inside, your threes—your dunks!
Yeah, you can dunk!
Your off the dribbles, and the clean jumpers on the perimeter.
Yeap, you can shoot!
I also know this. From one of your classmates (allegedly):
Mr. Brown, you seem like an intelligent guy—you went to Stanford, after all—and you’re willing to put in the effort.
Look what happened: you got another shot here with the Timberwolves, which is great, but again where are you going to play?
I don’t think you know either—that’s okay for now—but let’s say you do suit up for the Timberwolves, right?
I would like to see you do this on the court:
Against the Lakers.
Show them what you got.
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
Photo: Lakers Nation