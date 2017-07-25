Quantcast
Anthony Brown, Welcome to the Timberwolves?
Posted by on July 25, 2017

Dear Anthony Brown,

Welcome:

Welcome to the Timberwolves.

Wait, hold on a second. Are you really playing for the Timberwolves?

Or the Iowa Wolves.

Shrug. I don’t know.

Neither do the fans.

Uh…here’s what we know though: you signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves.

So technically saying, your salary depends on where you play.

Uh, well?, I do know this. I like your highlights:

I like your drives inside, your threes—your dunks!

Yeah, you can dunk!

Your off the dribbles, and the clean jumpers on the perimeter.

Yeap, you can shoot!

I also know this. From one of your classmates (allegedly):

Mr. Brown, you seem like an intelligent guy—you went to Stanford, after all—and you’re willing to put in the effort.

Look what happened: you got another shot here with the Timberwolves, which is great, but again where are you going to play?

I don’t think you know either—that’s okay for now—but let’s say you do suit up for the Timberwolves, right?

I would like to see you do this on the court:

Against the Lakers.

Show them what you got.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

