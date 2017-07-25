Dear Anthony Brown,

Welcome:

Free agent guard Anthony Brown has agreed to a two-way deal with Minnesota, a league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2017

Welcome to the Timberwolves.

Wait, hold on a second. Are you really playing for the Timberwolves?

Or the Iowa Wolves.

Shrug. I don’t know.

Neither do the fans.

Uh…here’s what we know though: you signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves.

So technically saying, your salary depends on where you play.

Uh, well?, I do know this. I like your highlights:

I like your drives inside, your threes—your dunks!

Yeah, you can dunk!

Your off the dribbles, and the clean jumpers on the perimeter.

Yeap, you can shoot!

I also know this. From one of your classmates (allegedly):

I went to school with AB. great guy. good teammate. always plays hard. excellent shot selection. Thibs will love him. could stick. — Jimmy Butler FanClub (@shouldakeptJB) July 25, 2017

Mr. Brown, you seem like an intelligent guy—you went to Stanford, after all—and you’re willing to put in the effort.

Look what happened: you got another shot here with the Timberwolves, which is great, but again where are you going to play?

I don’t think you know either—that’s okay for now—but let’s say you do suit up for the Timberwolves, right?

I would like to see you do this on the court:

If #Twolves sign Anthony Brown (25) as backup wing, this is who we're getting:https://t.co/QshKCGLVlj — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) July 17, 2017

Against the Lakers.

Show them what you got.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

