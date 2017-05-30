So today, the Timberwolves rebranded their D-League affiliate:

You read the hashtag correctly. New Era. New Look!

And a new name. The Iowa Wolves sound better than the Iowa Energy. What do you think?

What do I think? I love it all! The D-League affiliation, the retro wolf, the colors—you name it, I love it!

Some of the Timberwolves fans on Twitter had mixed reactions:

Can we swap? — Steve Frikken (@TheSteveFrikken) May 30, 2017

That should have been Minnesota's logo. — Robert Hayes🐧 (@GuitaristRobDog) May 30, 2017

The wolf constantly seeking approval vs the wolf she told you not to worry about https://t.co/HlTyLKN9YS — Fatty Mallow (@MaruggiAlbert) May 30, 2017

I understand your sentiments, Timberwolves fans. I would be satisfied—very satisfied, in fact—if the Timberwolves rebranded themselves using the Iowa Wolves logo.

But, hey! It’s not the end of the world. As much as I love the new logo for the Iowa Energy—excuse me, the Iowa Wolves!—I love our new logo too:

Not bad, right? They both look good to me.

Also, keep in mind that the Timberwolves could create an alternate logo. They have had multiple logos in the past. What’s stopping them from creating another one?

Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

So what do you think, Timberwolves fan?

Should the #Twolves create an alternate logo that brings back the original wolf? Vote now. #PowerOfThePack — Howlin' T-Wolf (@howlintwolf) May 30, 2017

I’d say yes, for now, but let’s see how the Jerseys look like first.

