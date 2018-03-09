Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

.@NemanjaBjelica from DEEP! 👌 He has a quick 9 PTS for the @Timberwolves! pic.twitter.com/NyVVaI8kMf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 9, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

It's final: Bjelica's career-high 30 points, 12 rebounds and six made threes aren't enough, Celtics win 117-109. That's Wolves' first three-game losing streak this season — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 9, 2018

🔥🔥🔥Hot off the presses! @drose jerseys available in both our Skyway and 100 level locations! #AllEyesNorth @timberwolves pic.twitter.com/VHCQNRKheK — Timberwolves Team Store (@MNWolvesStore) March 8, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Bjelica has 43 rebounds since being inserted into the starting lineup five games ago as a small forward. That's 8.6 per game. Only 15 players are averaging more rebounds per game for the season and Westbrook is the only non-PF/C. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 9, 2018

KAT wishes Jaylen a speedy recovery👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/R56pfOP828 — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) March 9, 2018

Bjelica: “The problem is we played against one of the best teams in the league and they’re an amazing team. If you want to do something big this year, we have to play defense like that.” Me: pic.twitter.com/W8BAYuN5GJ — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) March 9, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Congrats on the career high @NemanjaBjelica loved the intensity you brought tonight! #AllEyesNorth — WigginsTowns (@WigginsTowns) March 9, 2018

All night whenever there was a "LETS GO WOLVES" chant, I changed it to "Der Rick Rose" #alleyesnorth — Zach Koran (@KoKoPuffs29) March 9, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

