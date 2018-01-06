Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

It's a final: Celtics win fifth straight, Wolves lose consecutive games for the first time before Thanksgiving, 91-84 in Boston. KAT fourth career 20/20 game was a 25-point and career high 23-rebounds — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 6, 2018

KAT with a monster night: 25 and 23. But not gonna beat a team that good shooting 37 percent as a team. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 6, 2018

Always to win on the road.. particularly when you shoot as bad as the Wolves did in the Northeast — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) January 6, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Aside from KAT (25/23), Wolves played like junk but it was on the road against the 32-10 Celtics so I’m not offended by this L. Boston is the best defensive team in the league and consistently forces team’s out of their comfort zone. Just have to hope MN can bounce back tomorrow. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) January 6, 2018

I knew Thibs wouldn’t let us down with the midseason signings. So stoked that @ShahbazMKhan is coming back to the Wolves. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) January 6, 2018

The Day Tyus Regressed to the Mean (and Jamal Stayed there) pic.twitter.com/Ryvz2Nn0gj — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) January 6, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Tough loss, seems like Kat was the only one that came out to play. #AllEyesNorth — bballtubing (@BballTubing) January 6, 2018

“Wiggins is bad! Trade him! He doesn’t deserve his contract! He’s awful! “ says everyone only when he has a bad game, but have their lips tied shut when he has a good one. shut up — Jimmy Butler #NBAVOTE (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) January 6, 2018

Wiggins just looks like he has given up. It is not good, and it is time to stop pretending that it is. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) January 6, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: