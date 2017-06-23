Dear Mr. Kahn,

I still feel irritated whenever I hear your name.

(even though you have the same first name as me!)

Okay, in reality, I’m not that irritated…

I am still upset.

You drafted a lot of controversial players with high draft picks: Derrick Williams, Jonny Flynn, Wesley Johnson.

Those mistakes, however, paled in comparison to this one: You passed on Stephen Curry!

I know, I know. Stephen Curry’s dad did not want you to draft his son. There’s internal politics that influenced you to draft Jonny Flynn.

Ricky Rubio was the exceptional selection, but you could have drafted Ricky Rubio and Stephen Curry with back-to-back picks.

You could’ve….

Okay, okay. I’m not here to rehash the past. (If you want to relive it, click on the link to the Star Tribune article)

Here’s the focus of this piece: I’m reflecting on your tenure as the Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations (POBO), and I have a personal message for you.

First, the reflections. If I were you, I would have drafted Curry. I would have ignored whatever pressures I felt from his dad, or anyone else for that matter.

I would have chosen the best available player, which was Curry, and if I still faced pressure from the Curry’s, I would have traded him for the next selection.

(That would’ve been ironic, by the way!, because he wouldn’t be drafted by the Warrior, but still end up with the Warriors)

Ha! Second, Mr. Kahn…with all due respect, you weren’t the right POBO for the Timberwolves.

You left the Timberwolves in dire straits. Flip came back, thankfully, but the damage overwhelmed this guy: Kevin Love—my favorite player—wanted to play elsewhere.

Mr. Love went to Cleveland, Kevin Garnett returned, KAT was drafted, Flip (sadly!) passed, and Thibs was hired.

That’s (basically!) a reader’s digest version of the post-Kahn Era.

It wasn’t pretty, of course, but years later, it’s okay.

Thibs is now the coach and the POBO, and he became the best POBO in Timberwolves history after acquiring Jimmy Butler.

Even you had a lot of praise for the Timberwolves (and by extension, Thibs):

Rightfully so. The Timberwolves are now in a better position to contend.

You, on the other hand … you’re back to doing sports journalism, your original love.

So you moved on. The Timberwolves have moved on.

It’s time for me to move on, as well.

Before I do that, let me just—blatantly!—say this to your face: I forgive you, Mr. Kahn.

I forgive you for your sins (as the Timberwolves POBO).

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

