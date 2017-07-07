Dear Timberwolves fans,

I know some of you—fans, bloggers, whatever you want to call yourself—dislike the idea of Derrick Rose playing with the Timberwolves:

“Minnesota doesn’t have strong interest in Derrick Rose”

😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — E (@EJBusch) June 13, 2017

It's after midnight in Minnesota and there have been no Derrick Rose rumors after an hour of FA. Good night indeed. — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) July 1, 2017

Who’s next from the 2014 Bulls to join Minnesota? Boozer, Mike James, Hinrick reunion! Some1 tell the T-wolves don't sign Derrick Rose. — Prince Jas (@JasDas) July 5, 2017

Thibs will disagree with you, by the way.

Whatever he sees that we don’t see, and vice versa, here’s what we all see: Thibs added Jeff Teague this offseason.

Jeff Teague is not only our PG, but his deal (that’s a bargain, by the way) means Derrick Rose is playing elsewhere.

So it is time to rejoice?

Listen, before you say anything, remember the reality: the Timberwolves cannot afford Rose using the Exception.

And if we could, you think Derrick Rose would want to reunite with Thibs making less than eight figures?

No!

Derrick Rose’s entering free agency to make a pretty penny.

(Somewhere above the $50 million range, I’m assuming)

I don’t know if he’ll cash in on his performance last year. It’s unlikely now that teams are shrinking their cap space.

If he makes a pretty penny, and I’m sure he will hold out for as long as he can, you know where he will play?

Not for Thibs, and so not for us. It’s unlikely that he ever will when we lock up Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

So for the Timberwolves fans who are picturing Derrick Rose in a Timberwolves uniform …

RUMOR

Los Minnesota Timberwolves estarían bastantes interesados en hacerse con Derrick Rose pic.twitter.com/8EWLPXR8CD — Derrick Rose Fans (@_DRoseFans_) May 24, 2017

Your time is up.

We all know the answer to that scenario.

You ready to answer it?

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

