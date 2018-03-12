Quantcast
Derrick Rose, Your Humility Impresses Me
Posted by on March 12, 2018

Dear Derrick Rose,

You debuted against the Warriors yesterday, and the stats weren’t pretty:

Neither was two points, but that’s neither here and there.

Listen: the point here is not about your stats. I’m talking about your thoughts on playing for the Timberwolves.

Case in point:

Well said, Derrick. I hear you.

You also don’t need validation:

That’s good.

So what is it that you want then?

That’s it huh?

Okay, mm. I don’t know about you, but that says something about you.

You believe in your abilities, you’re willing to play in any matchup—the bottom line is you want to play well for the Timberwolves and help this team win.

I respect that. There’s only one word that I could think of that would summarize everything that you’ve just said: humility.

Your humility impresses me.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

