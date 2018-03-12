Dear Derrick Rose,

You debuted against the Warriors yesterday, and the stats weren’t pretty:

Just saying: D-Rose was a minus-17 in his 6 1/2 minutes. Wolves trail 44-38 with Rose and Tyus out, Teague back in game — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 11, 2018

Neither was two points, but that’s neither here and there.

Listen: the point here is not about your stats. I’m talking about your thoughts on playing for the Timberwolves.

Case in point:

Well said, Derrick. I hear you.

You also don’t need validation:

That’s good.

So what is it that you want then?

That’s it huh?

Okay, mm. I don’t know about you, but that says something about you.

You believe in your abilities, you’re willing to play in any matchup—the bottom line is you want to play well for the Timberwolves and help this team win.

I respect that. There’s only one word that I could think of that would summarize everything that you’ve just said: humility.

Your humility impresses me.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

