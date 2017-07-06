Dear Timberwolves fans,

There are rumors out there.

There are rumors C.J. Miles could be joining the Minnesota Timberwolves:

.@APkrawczynski on potential Wolves roster moves to come "I think right now their target is CJ Miles in potential sign and trade with Indy." — KFAN1003 (@KFAN1003) July 5, 2017

Here’s another quote from Mr. Krawczynski:

"CJ Miles does want to come here. The #Wolves are #1 on his list." @APkrawczynski on @DanBarreiroKFAN — Andrew Renschen (@InfraRen) July 5, 2017

You get the gist of the quotes, Timberwolves fans. The Timberwolves are interested in C.J. Miles.

Well, do we know for sure?

Is that true?

If it’s true, where is it coming from?

Ahhh! That is the real question: who is the source of Mr. Krawczynski’s quote?

Let’s read the quotes a little more carefully…but before I do that, remember this: Mr. Krawczynski is an Associated Press (AP) reporter based in Minneapolis.

He’s not a local beat writer, nor he is a Timberwolves employee.

So Mr. Krawczynski covers the NBA more broadly, not just the Timberwolves, which means he’s developed relationships with different teams, players, and agents.

With that in mind, let’s analyze this quote from Mr. Krawczynski:

What do you notice about the quote? He started by saying C.J. Miles want to come here.

That’s already a giveaway.

That’s telling you, Timberwolves fans, that the source is coming from C.J. Miles’s camp.

Now, who could be the source? Well, it could be his agent, his friends and family, and more importantly C.J. Miles himself.

Maybe it’s Mr. Mile’s way of expressing his feelings about his name in trade talks.

Who knows. (These things are secretive at best).

Alright, let’s analyze the second quote from Mr. Krawczynski:

You see the other giveaway, Timberwolves fans?

Mr. Krawczynski is saying “I think,” so he’s speculating on what the next Timberwolves move will be.

What does that mean: a couple of things.

One, the rumors are not from Tom Thibodeau’s camp, which confirms what we already know about him: he’s a secretive guy.

Two, Mr. Krawczynski doesn’t know, for sure, whether the information that was offered by the source carries weight, or not.

So whoever disseminated the information—whether it’s C.J. Miles camp, or not—does that, in any way, suggest the Timberwolves will trade for Mr. Miles?

Nope.

It’s just speculation, at this point, that’s being reported on by Mr. Krawczynski, which is part of the offseason.

Here’s what I think happened, and I’m trying to piece together the puzzle pieces (again, I could be wrong):

A source from C.J. Miles reached out to the Mr. Krawczynski expressed interest in joining the Timberwolves. Mr. Krawczynski then disseminated the information to the local media sources who were not Timberwolves employees (I would assume Timberwolves employees get their sources from the Timberwolves camp):

#Twolves have inquired on C.J. Miles. But sense is he's in the Plan C or D category. Would have to miss on Redick or a PF to proceed on. pic.twitter.com/k7qJCbFOdu — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 1, 2017

When that information gets spread throughout social media, watch out! We’ll get all sorts of reactions.

Reactions from the blogosphere:

CJ Miles would be a nice pickup. On the downside: overpaying is less than ideal for an oft-injured replacement value player. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) July 6, 2017

It's making me nervous that we're talking ourselves into Miles @ 3/32 & a pick as a good thing. But…might be boxed in enough to be true. — canishoopus (@canishoopus) July 6, 2017

Reactions from the fans:

If we can't get CJ Miles, I think Luc Richard Mbah a Moute's defense, versatility, & 39.1% f/ deep makes him a decent pickup.#twolves — MIN Timberwolves (@Kevin4213235) July 5, 2017

Even a reaction from myself:

A very enthusiastic reaction.

That’s how the rumor mills operate. It’s usually a top-down model: from the sources to the media, to the blogosphere, and to the fans.

That said, should we put a lot of stock in the C.J. Miles rumors?

Nah.

We didn’t hear the rumor from Thibs himself, so if I were you, Timberwolves fans, I wouldn’t overthink it.

Let’s just wait, and see what happens.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

