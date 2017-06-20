Not sure what you’re reading? Here’s a preview:

It’s the offseason, and we’re getting our first dose of Timberwolves rumors:

Don’t feel like clicking? Fine…I’ll do a summary for you: the Timberwolves may trade for stars on expensive contracts, per Jerry Zgoda.

Like who? LaMarcus Aldridge (meh), Eric Bledsoe (mm…yeah!), Wes Matthews (sure!).

Here’s the guy that I really want: Dwight Howard!

He’s not the same scorer—13.3 PPG last season with the Hawks in 74 games—but he could still block shots!

If you want to read the rest of his stats, click here.

(I don’t feel like summarizing anymore)

Anyways. Let me get to the point: if the Timberwolves were to acquire him, there’s so much more to Dwight Howard than his basketball.

In order to explain that to you, I’m going to pretend that I’m Thibs talking to Mr. Taylor about the acquisition.

This will only make sense to you, if you read it until the end.

So sit back, relax and enjoy this imaginary conversation:

*Knock Knock*

“Mr. Taylor, thank you so much for your time this morning.

I know you have a busy day. You’re always running around, I noticed.

Let me get started. When I joined the Timberwolves as the President of Basketball Operations, I wanted the Timberwolves to be a premier destination for free agents.

I want the Twin Cities to know that I care about winning. I care about it very badly.

It burns in my veins. This feeling called winning.

Here’s what’s going on right now: I want to resign Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine.

Karl-Anthony Towns, especially.

KAT’s going to get a max contract somewhere, so we need to lock him up. ASAP!

Wiggins, I see a lot of potential in him. He could still become an all-around player.

Zach is a star, but we need to monitor his ACL injury carefully. Make sure his rehab is going smoothly.

Rubio, I like the guy—I know you do too—but I don’t know what to do with Rubio.

He is the best point guard that we have, and he’s on a friendly contract.

Mm…I’ll think about Ricky Rubio a little more carefully.

Gorgui Dieng is signed to a team-friendly extension, which is great.

Gorgui’s a tradable asset, and that’s I’m planning on doing: trading Gorgui, Cole Aldrich and next year’s first round pick to the Hawks for Dwight Howard.

I know I will receive backlash from the fans on Gorgui and Cole. They’re both great people, adored by the fans.

Cole, especially, since he’s a hometown kid.

Here’s the thing though: I’m entering the 2nd year of my 5-year contract. It is time to move onto phase 2, which is to get superstar names on this roster.

There’s a lot of names out there, but Dwight Howard is the logical first step.

Mr. Taylor, I know you have a set budget for the team, but I’d like to request more money to offset Dwight’s contract.

I have a high cap room, and that’s by design, but I’d like to reinvest that money towards the big three and other free agents that will shore up the bench.

In order to do that, I need to pursue this idea relentlessly: I could acquire Dwight Howard without incurring a lot of cost.

I know it’s been a while since the Timberwolves made the playoffs. I know if you spend money, you don’t want to operate at a further loss.

There’s a reason behind the #NewEraNewLook slogan, and the marketing campaigns leading to the new logo, like this one…

….culminating in this one:

We’re heading into the New Era. With a New Look.

Dwight Howard could be one of those new looks. Dwight Howard, plus an upgraded facility, brings more fans to the stands.

Plus, it brings more national media to the Twin Cities.

And more international viewerships from China! (thanks to Mr. Lizhang Jiang and his invaluable partnership overseas)

So from the business side, the Dwight Howard acquisition will accelerate the Timberwolves’ standing as a global brand.

Also, think about this: NBA fans around the world know who Dwight Howard is.

These fans adore Dwight Howard, so if Dwight plays in the Twin Cities, more fans will associate Mr. Howard with the Timberwolves.

And that’s the key: associating the Timberwolves with more NBA fans, which leads to more sales, more viewerships and more corporate sponsorships. That’s how the value of the Timberwolves goes up, but I went off topic.

That’s not why I wanted to talk to you.

Let’s talk about basketball for a second: Dwight Howard is the center that we’ve been missing forever. He’s the missing link that could play in my system, elevate our defense and ultimately our competitiveness.

So, Mr. Taylor, I say all of this to say this: your short-term investment on Dwight Howard’s contract will be an excellent long-term investment.

Especially when the Timberwolves make the playoffs!”

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

