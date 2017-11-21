Dear Timberwolves fans,

Again, the Timberwolves lose by double-digits:

Time….

AND time again:

Headed home. Wolves vs. Thunder on Friday. pic.twitter.com/LyexNrW4zj — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 26, 2017

MAN!

Fire Thibs, right….?

Timberwolves-Have they fired TT yet?! — Bruce Helmer (@Bruce_Helmer) November 21, 2017

Heh….(I like this one better)

@timothyseifert #AllEyesNorth is a complete dumpster fire. Officially off the wagon. It was fun while it lasted. — Travis Braulick (@TravisBraulick) November 21, 2017

Hilarious!

If there’s one thing I learned about covering Timberwolves fans, ya’ll pretty reactionary. Like a roller coaster that’s ready to dip from the peak.

Sigh, let me tell you something: sometimes, the reactions are extreme:

How are we going to get a fucking rebound when Carl Anthony towns shooting threes…. of course Howard is going to get 20 rebounds. Get Howard in foul trouble Banging in the post with him. #Heated #timber #Timberwolves #AllEyesNorth — 🐺Tim Berwolf 🐺 (@BerwolfTim) November 21, 2017

And unacceptable:

Thibs shitty coaching tactics will be the death of us. #AllEyesNorth — TwolvesFanAustralia (@DLeague4) November 21, 2017

The basketball IQ from Tim was great, but let’s be real now: do we need to express ourselves using profanity?

No.

Why am I even telling you this, but eh I’ll just say it anyways…let’s balance our thoughts and emotions, Timberwolves fans.

We’re only, what, how many games into the season?

Hardly enough to predict the Timberwolves record at the end of the season.

I hear you though. I hear you when you feel frustrated—dumbfounded!—when the Timberwolves lose by double digits to sub-par teams.

All of that makes sense, and there could be something else behind the frustration that’s fueling it, but what good does that do to our fandom when we express ourselves in ways that are extreme to our favorite team?

Nothing.

Nothing good comes out of our extremism, which is why I want you to ask yourself this: what is the purpose of you watching Timberwolves games?

For me, I want to enjoy the ride this year because the Timberwolves are over .500.

Hey, I know…I hear you. It’s always frustrating when the Timberwolves lose unnecessarily, but at the end of the day, regardless of the outcome, the Timberwolves will make the playoffs this season.

So enjoy the losing, Timberwolves fans, especially the ones mentioned above.

The Timberwolves are going to be okay!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

