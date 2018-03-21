Dear Timberwolves fans,

Fun Fact after yesterday’s win against the Clippers:

Wolves are now 2.5 games ahead of Denver with two games left against them. One more win against the Nuggets secures the tiebreaker. They’re also 3 games up on the Clippers and own the tiebreaker. — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) March 21, 2018

In other words, 13—14!—years later, the Timberwolves have climbed out of the cellar.

The Timberwolves Are Great Again!

Well then. How are you feeling, Timberwolves fans? The Timberwolves hadn’t had a winning season since when??

Heh, and I thought I was going crazy.

(I wasn’t)

And if you were too, you weren’t! Let me say it again (because this is why you should care): the Timberwolves will be, at worst, mediocre and, at best, NBA champions.

What a season.

What a season!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

