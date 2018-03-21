Posted byon
Dear Timberwolves fans,
Fun Fact after yesterday’s win against the Clippers:
In other words, 13—14!—years later, the Timberwolves have climbed out of the cellar.
The Timberwolves Are Great Again!
Well then. How are you feeling, Timberwolves fans? The Timberwolves hadn’t had a winning season since when??
Heh, and I thought I was going crazy.
(I wasn’t)
And if you were too, you weren’t! Let me say it again (because this is why you should care): the Timberwolves will be, at worst, mediocre and, at best, NBA champions.
What a season.
What a season!
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
