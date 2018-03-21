Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Fun Fact: The Timberwolves Are Great Again!
Posted by on March 21, 2018

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Fun Fact after yesterday’s win against the Clippers:

In other words, 13—14!—years later, the Timberwolves have climbed out of the cellar.

The Timberwolves Are Great Again!

Well then. How are you feeling, Timberwolves fans? The Timberwolves hadn’t had a winning season since when??

Heh, and I thought I was going crazy.

(I wasn’t)

And if you were too, you weren’t! Let me say it again (because this is why you should care): the Timberwolves will be, at worst, mediocre and, at best, NBA champions.

What a season.

What a season!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s